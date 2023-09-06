Abia poultry farmers increase prices of eggs, chicken

Poultry farmers in Abia State have announced an increase in the prices of eggs and chicken with effect from September 5, 2023.

Consequently, a crate of eggs, which previously sold for N2400 at the farms, has risen to N2500, while a kilo of chicken, now costs N2000, up from N1600.

The Abia State Poultry Farmers Association, in a statement issued after its meeting in Umuahia, the state capital and signed by Cosmos Ndukwe, the chairman, lamented that some members have shut down their poultry farms due to the consistent rise in the price of feeds and other ingredients.

“It might interest you to know that, poultry farmers are facing serious challenges – ranging from the consistent rise in the price of feeds ingredients, such as maize and soya, which has resulted in increased price of feeds.

An increase in the pump price of petrol due to the withdrawal of subsidy on fuel and inadequate power supply from the national grid also accounted for the recent increase.

Ndukwe, however, implored poultry farmers to sell their products at reasonable prices to cover the high cost of feeds and electricity.