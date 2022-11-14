Abia participants at maiden Ohuhu 18km Walkathon to win cash prizes

Participants for the first Ohuhu 18km walkathon, sporting exercise, picnic, will smile home with cash prizes and gifts in the forthcoming event, which will hold at Ohuhu, Umuahia North L.G.A, Abia State.

The first-of-its-kind sporting event tagged “Walk 4 Fun Walkathon and Exercise’’ is being organised by Andrew Ogbonna Chikwendu Foundation (AOCF) with the support of Ogwe-Ama Fitness Club.

According to Azubuike Chikwendu, president of the foundation, the major goal of the foundation is empowering people and communities with an emphasis on supporting programmes and projects that would enhance social and gender inclusion in education, business, society and culture in rural and semi-urban communities across Nigeria.

Chikwendu noted that the event is an expression of the foundation’s ideals of inclusiveness and improvement of lives of members of its immediate focus community and Ogwe-Ama Fitness Club’s goal of sports and exercise as gateway to healthy life among its members.

He disclosed that the event is patterned after other global sporting events such as the Lagos Marathon, the Obudu Mountain Race and Boston Walk, among others, adding that the event features participants of all ages amid exercises and picnics that incorporate light physical fitness routine, health checks, music, fun and food.

He further said that the event is designed to showcase the creativity and innovation, which in the past brought prestige to the people of the area.

The event will kick off from Ohuhu Community Secondary School Amaogwugwu, through various villages and terminates at the point of kickoff.

Ejikeme Ikwunze (Mr. Football), retired director of sports in Abia State, advised the organisers to ensure that adequate medical teams join in the exercise in case of any eventuality. He promised to arrange for a medical team on behalf of the foundation.