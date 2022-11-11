LASG, EIC, sponsors 15 start-ups in Dubai IT exhibition

The Lagos State government in partnership with Eko Innovation Centre said it sponsored 15 start-ups to the 42nd edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) global and North Star 2022 in Dubai.

Over 10,000 investors from around the world attended the GITEX Global 2022 event, providing entrepreneurs with over 25,000 leads for investment meetings and partnership opportunities.

In previous years, participants would have had to travel to Dubai to compete in the tournament for a chance to win $200,000 in funding and a mentorship prize.

But on May 12, 2022, GITEX in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), organised the pitch event in Lagos at the Eko Innovation Centre.

The judges at the pitch event were Akeem Hassan, technical assistant to Lagos State State governor on innovation and technology; Tunbosun Alake, the special adviser to the governor on innovation and technology; Segun Cole, co-founder Fund the Gap Alliance; Amos Udok, representative NITDA; Ireayo Oladunjoye, head of Startups, Lagos State Employment Trust fund; Oguntade Adeseye, unit head, innovation, and entrepreneurship ONDI, and Olorunnisomo Olaoluwa co-founder, Seedbuilders Innovation and Foundation, which had about 27 startups pitch their ideas.

Two Nigerian technology start-ups, Paddy Cover and Pricepally.com emerged winners and received from Dubai World Trade Centre an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai to compete in the tournament for a chance to win $200,000 in funding and a mentorship reward.

The two winners, Paddy Cover and PricePally, will be joined by thirteen (13) additional teams for a complete, all-expenses-paid opportunity to compete in GITEX, making the total delegation from Lagos State 15 startups, the largest in the history of the Lagos State Government.

The 13 additional startups include truQ, Quadloop, and Imperial EdTech, which are the second, third, and fourth-place finishers in the GITEX Lagos State pitch session; Wellness Health Technologies, D’Aggregate, and LiveBic, which are currently enrolled in the EIC acceleration programme; AppZone, Kodobe, Farmz2U, Cdial, RxAll Inc, Curacel, and Evolvestack.

Five out of the 15 startups supported by the Lagos State government advanced to the semifinals of the competition. Paddycover, Pricepally, LiveBic, Wellness Health Technologies, and Evolvestack are the startups.

GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show and conference that takes at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It brings together thought leaders, inventors, innovators, and other key players in the technology sector, making it one of the most significant gathering spots on the globe.