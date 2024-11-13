Abia judiciary workers call off strike, sign MoU with govt

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Abia State Chapter, has called off its ten-day old industrial action .

Chinedu Eze, chairman, Abia State chapter of JUSUN, in a statement said that the development was sequel to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JUSUN and the Abia State Government.

The Union on Friday, November 1, 2024, directed its members across the State to proceed on an indefinite strike, pending when the Abia State Government will meet its demands.

The demands centred mainly on staff welfare, including the alleged exclusion of JUSUN staff in the new minimum wage implementation and non- payments of many years of gratuities and other retirement benefits.

The industrial action had severely disrupted court activities, with all court premises across the State shutdown.

Ikechukwu Uwanna, attorney general and commissioner for Justice, signed on behalf of the Abia State Government, while Marwan Adamu, National president of JUSUN, Chinedu Eze, Abia State chairman, JUSUN and Chibueze Nwachukwu, assistant secretary, all signed for Judiciary workers.

Of note is that the State Government acceded to the demands of the workers to be included in the national minimum wage implementation in line with the CONJUS salary structure for the judiciary workers.

The MoU also made provisions for the Judiciary workers to be availed rice and other palliatives as in the case of other categories of civil servants in the State.

