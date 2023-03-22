Abia, Enugu Guber Poll: INEC to resume collation of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it will resume the collation of results in both Abia and Enugu States.

In a press statement issued by the commission and signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Wednesday, it was announced that the collation exercise, which had earlier been suspended because of external pressure from the two leading political parties in the state—the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party—will be resumed today.

INEC agreed that after a thorough review of its activities, particularly collation in some parts of Abia and Enugu states, it would continue collation.

In a press release titled “RESUMPTION OF COLLATION OF GOVERNMENT ELECTION RESULTS IN ABIA AND ENUGU STATES,” the commission thanked all stakeholders for their patience and understanding as they complete the collation processes.