Abia Assembly to begin screening of commissioner-nominees Monday

Abia State House of Assembly will on Monday, July 3, 2023 begin the screening of commissioner-nominees submitted to it by Governor Alex Otti.

Otti had on Friday, June 30, 2023 forwarded 19 names to the Assembly for screening and confirmation, as commissioners in the state.

Johnpedro Irokansi, clerk of the house, in a statement, urged the nominees to appear before the Adhoc Committee of the House for screening, Monday at 11.00am at the Committee Room of Abia Assembly Complex.

The commissioner nominees are, Monica Ironkwe, a professor; Kingsley Anosike, Eme Uche Eme, a professor; Philemon Asonye Ogbonna, Mike Akpara

Ngozi Okoronkwo, Okey Kanu, Ikechukwu Uwanna, Chaka Chukwumerije, Uzo Nwachukwu, Joel Friday Ogbonna, a professor; Chima Emmanuel Oriaku, Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba, Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, Ngozi Blessing Felix, Don Otumchere Oti, Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma, Ikechukwu Monday and Matthew Chikaodi Ekwuribe.

The nominees were requested to submit 30 copies of their resume, including three (3) years Tax Clearance Certificate to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:00am for necessary legislative action.