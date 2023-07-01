Traditional rulers to meet Tinubu over hunters, forest security Bill – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has promised that the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Bill would be discussed during the meeting of traditional rulers and presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, hunters are the solution to domestic and traditional security. He said the country cannot ignore such a critical organisation which has, in addition to helping to fight crimes, is ensuring that farms and farmers are protected from attacks by bandits and kidnappers across the country.

The Ooni who spoke in Yoruba language said, “all well-meaning Nigerians can attest to how officers and men of the NHFSS are providing needed intelligence and other information as well as the manpower in collaboration with the Police, the military and other security agencies towards the arrest and prosecution of criminals in Nigeria, especially those happening within forests and farmlands.”

He commended the NHFSS for what he described as their invaluable contributions to the war against crimes, criminalities and general insecurity in the country.

The Ooni gave the commendation when Joshua Wale Osatimehin, commander general of the NHFSS, in company of some top officers of the Service paid him a courtesy visit at the Royal Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Earlier in his speech, Osatimehin, said he and some top officers of the Service were at the palace to appreciate the Ooni whom he described as a peacemaker of immeasurable repute.

He informed the Ooni of the resolution of the NHFSS management to make him the Grand Patron of the organisation which the royal father accepted.

The Commander General went ahead to brief the Ooni of the activities of the NHFSS and updated him that the Bill for the Act establishing the Service was passed by the two chambers of the 9th Assembly waiting for the president’s assent.

He told the Ooni that officers and men of the organisation have been undergoing various types of training organised by the Police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Security, DSS, NSCDC and NDLEA, among others as part of preparations for the task ahead.

The NHFSS boss also presented the ‘Icon of Peace’ plaque to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR.