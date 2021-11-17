Abia APGA will replicate Anambra feat in 2023 election – Ehiemere

Augustine Ehiemere, chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia State chapter, has said that Abia chapter of the party would replicate the feat which the party recorded in Anambra State come 2023.

Ehiemere, while addressing some select journalists at the party secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, urged Abians to take the step of Anambra people who rejected cash inducement and went ahead to elect candidate of their choice in the person of Chukwuma Soludo of APGA as the governor-elect.

He recalled that APGA has been on the neck of the PDP-led administration in Abia on issues of governance, accountability and purposeful leadership which he noted is conspicuously lacking in the state.

The Abia APGA boss regretted that the state has been unlucky in terms of good leadership/governance since 1999 till date, adding that no meaningful development, economically and otherwise has been achieved in the state for the past 22years compared to other states in the South-East.

“The People of Abia have suffered serious economic hardship, strangulation and subjugation in the hands of political jobbers and opportunists who forced themselves on the people as leaders in the business of governance in the state since 1999 till date. And until a genuine and people-oriented leader elected to lead the state, the masses will continue to grumble and cry as it were in the days of children of Israel in Egypt.

“There is no gainsaying the fact whatever, that the underdevelopment and malfunctioning of the entire Abia State system we face today is a product of faulty foundation which was laid in 1999,” Ehiemere said.

The APGA boss noted that it was worrisome that the masses of Abia State who are mostly rural farmers could not boast of good road network, while civil servants including teachers are not paid their salaries while pensioners are owed over two years, yet government play politics with such sensitive and serious issues.

“It is a fact and common knowledge that every sector of Abia State economy is in comatose, ranging from health, education, infrastructure, among others,” Ehiemere said