Abductors of Taraba senator demand N100m ransom 

The abductors of a former senator, representing Taraba North in the National Assembly, Zik Sunday, have contacted the family demanding N100 million ransom.

A very close associate to the family who preferred anonymity told BusinessDay in Jalingo that he spoke with the kidnappers through the telephone of the ex-senator and they demanded the said amount.

“I spoke with them through his phone. I told them that I am his political boy. We are not even in the same faith, neither are we from the same tribe, but he is our father because he is the one taking care of us, he does everything for me and my family and I have been together with him for over 30 years,” the source said.

“So I really pleaded with them and told them that he is not as rich as they thought, so they should please reduce the amount,” he said.

The source said he also told the kidnappers of the health status of the former senator.

“I told them he is about 75 years old and he is diabetic, so they should please consider his health condition which they understand and reasoned with me and negotiation is ongoing,” he added.

When contacted through a text message on whether the police were aware of the development, Police spokesman, Taraba State Command, DSP David Misal, replied, “I’m not aware.”

Misal had on Monday confirmed the kidnapping of Zik Sunday while briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Jalingo.