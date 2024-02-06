ABC Transport confirms kidnap of driver and passengers

ABC Transport has confirmed that it’s driver and two passengers on board one of its luxurious vehicles headed for Abuja en route Enugu were indeed held hostage by unknown gun men.

Following the video circulated on the social media about the attack on the company’s vehicle, it issued a press statement on Monday confirming not only the attack but assuring that measures were currently being taken in collaboration with security agencies to rescue them.

The statement reads, “What did occur was that at about 1:30pm on Saturday 3rd, February 2024 at a Village called Ayele Adumu, in Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State, Unknown persons blocked and attacked oncoming vehicles and amongst which was an ABC Sienna en-route Enugu to Abuja with two Passengers.

“The two passengers and the bus driver were led into the bush alongside other passengers of other vehicles and have since been held hostage.

“ABC Transport is actively cooperating with relevant security agencies to resolve the matter as swiftly as possible.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, and we are taking all

necessary measures to ensure a prompt and thorough resolution to the issue at hand.

“We understand the concerns raised by the public due to the reports in circulation, and we urge everyone to rely on official statements from

ABC Transport for accurate and up-to-date information.

“Our team is working tirelessly to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our passengers, stakeholders, and the public in allowing us the time and space to address this matter

responsibly.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for our valued passengers and staff.”