Abba Kyari: Judge adjourns case to March 14, as co-defendants plead guilty

Two co-defendants of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, namely, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne on Monday pleaded guilty to an eight-count criminal charge bordering on conspiracy and drug trafficking.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA had on Monday arraigned DCP Abba Kyari and six others before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court 8, Abuja, on eight criminal charges bordering on conspiracy and drug trafficking.

When the charge in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/57/2022, was read to the accused, the other four, namely, DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubia; ASP James Bawa; Inspector Simon Agirigba; Inspector John Nuhu who are all suspended police officers, however, pleaded not guilty

In the charge, NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms. They were also accused of tampering with 21.25kg of cocaine unlawfully.

According to a statement by the NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the accused had arrived at the Federal High Court premises under heavy security by NDLEA Strike Force officers. While the five-member prosecution team was led by the Agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Sunday Nbone Joseph, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN led 13 other lawyers to represent Kyari and Ubia.

James Bawa had Michael Mbanefo and Mariam Osene as defence counsel while M.Y Chiara and two others represented Agirigba and Nuhu, with EU Okenyi appearing for Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

After the accused took their pleas, Agabi told the court that he had filed bail applications for the 1st and 2nd defendants since Tuesday, March 1, 2022, a bid the prosecution opposed with a counter application.

Justice Nwite in his remarks said he was yet to get the prosecution’s counter application and thereafter adjourned further hearing on bail to Monday, March 14.

The defence counsel urged the trial judge to remand the defendants in NDLEA custody instead of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, a request the prosecution said would not be objected on the ground that the defendants will be responsible for their own upkeep.

The defence counsel expressed fear that the review of facts against the 6th and 7th defendants who pleaded guilty will prejudice the case and therefore urged that the court put the review on hold pending the conclusion of the trial of the 1st to 5th defendants.

The NDLEA prosecution Counsel, however, opposed the plea citing an existing judgement.

He therefore urged that the court should proceed with the sentencing of the 6th and 7th defendants since they had pleaded guilty adding that it will be totally unfair to keep them in prison pending the trial of the 1st to 5th defendants.

In all, five bail applications were filed for the 1st to the 5th defendants while the 8th defendant who is also a police officer is still at large.

Justice Nwite adjourned the case to March 28, 2022 for a review of facts and hearing of the case while all respondents are to be remanded in NDLEA facility pending the hearing of the bail application on Monday March 14, 2022.