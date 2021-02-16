Aba roadside mechanics, spare parts dealers get till May 31 to relocate

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has given mechanics and motor spare parts dealers doing business on the streets of Aba, the commercial hub of the state, till May 31, 2021 to move into the Ovom Mechanic and Motor Spare Parts Industrial Cluster.

He stated that it would be impossible and illegal for the traders to continue to do business on the streets of Aba at the expiration of the deadline, noting that the greatest enemy of the newly constructed roads in Aba are mechanics and dealers in spare parts who litter the roads with engine oil, fuel and other lubricants which reduce the lifespan of roads.

Ikpeazu gave the directive after inspecting progress of work at the proposed Ovom Mechanic and Motor Spare Parts Industrial Cluster, Aba.

The governor, who said that he was satisfied with the pace and quality of work on the cluster, explained that the government’s plan is to provide a place where traders and their customers would do business freely.

He announced that his administration is working hard to provide a business environment conducive for the traders and spare parts dealers, pointing out that the industrial cluster will be provided with facilities, such as police post, fire station and banks, designed to make life easier for traders and their customers.

The governor further disclosed that expansion work has started on Opobo Junction in Ogbor Hill area of Aba, while the government was working hard to realise Ngwa Road through Emelogu Street and assured that the government will do its best to make the cluster functional.

Mba Emeh, permanent secretary, Ministry of Industry, who guided the governor on a tour of the facility, explained that over 800 shops have been completed out of the proposed 4,000 shops at the cluster, noting that the cluster would be ready for commissioning on May 31, 2021.

Emeh, who disclosed that the project is a private public partnership (PPP) initiative, assured that it would be realised within the stipulated time.

Eze Emmanuel Otete, traditional ruler of Isiala Ovom Autonomous Community, who was on hand to receive the governor to his community, thanked Ikpeazu for siting the industrial cluster in his community and assured of the support of his people to ensure the project is realised.