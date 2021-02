Faced with a population of about 120 million people living without access to reliable and affordable power, a private sector clean energy technology producer, WATT is bridging the short falls in Nigeria energy mix with bold innovations, social investments, and local capacity development. Power inadequacy is a major impediment to growth in Africa’s largest economy,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login