The Federal Government has successfully cut subsidy to the power sector with the migration to the Service-based tariff, in November, where customers are charged based on the number of hours of electricity supplied. Data from the electricity market show that the collections and remittances to the market by electricity distribution companies (Discos) have improved remarkably….

