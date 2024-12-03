Aba has much to contribute to Nigeria’s economic development – Otti

…declares 2024 Aba International Trade Fair open

Abia State Government got involved in the planning of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, because Aba, the State’s commercial hub, has immense potentials that big and small businesses can tap into for growth and expansion, Governor Alex Otti.

Governor Alex Otti stated this while declaring open the ongoing 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, holding at the Aba Mega Mall, Ossisioma, Aba, along Aba-PortHarcourt Expressway.

He emphasised that the State Government’s involvement in the Trade Fair, is in recognition of the fact that Aba, has so much to contribute to Nigeria’s economic aspirations, whether it is economic diversification, job creation or driving higher volume of national output.

Another equally important reason why Abia State Government got involved in the Trade Fair, according to Governor Otti, was to announce the return of Aba, as a major industrial and commercial destination in the West African region.

He affirmed that the fair was designed to show the World the hidden gem that may hold the key to their next big break in terms of market size, skilled and industrious work force and other forms of access that can be leveraged to drive long term growth.

Read also: Abia to showcase ingenuity of business community with planned trade fair

Governor Otti observed that Aba faced severe difficulties over the last two decades, as social infrastructure deteriorated, forcing many individuals and business entities to move to other places.

He however expressed joy that in the last 18 months, a lot had been done to restore the old glory of the great City, through extensive investments in road infrastructure projects, security, waste management, social re-orientation and stakeholder engagements, as his administration works collectively to rebuild and reposition for the opportunities of tomorrow.

He stated that the ongoing 2024 Trade Fair was an invitation to the companies that left to return, as the challenges that forced their departure had been cut down drastically; and to announce to others, who were yet to discover the treasures that are hidden in Aba that there is no better place to be.

“Beyond the commercial opportunities that this Trade Fair presents to businesses, this event is equally a celebration of the can-do spirit of our people. Yesterday, we saw video clips of the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, test-driving vehicles with significant local inputs in terms of brand ownership and assembly.

“This is not something you see every day and I am pleased that our people have taken up the challenge to venture into the automotive industry, not minding the complexities. Beyond what the big entrepreneurs are doing, I am also glad that many micro, small and medium scale enterprises are participating at this Trade Fair.

“This for me, is a serious demonstration of their ambition and I am optimistic that when they return next year, they will be playing in bigger spaces”, Governor Otti stated.

Share