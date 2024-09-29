Abia to showcase ingenuity of business community with planned trade fair

The Abia State government in collaboration with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), in a bid to expand and expose the ingenuity of the Aba business community to the world, plan to hold an international trade fair.

The Fair tagged, ‘Aba International Trade Fair,’ is scheduled to hold from November 28 to December 7, 2024.

Nwaka Inem, special adviser to the governor on commerce, trade and industries, who doubles as the chairman of the Fair Planning Committee, while unveiling the activities lined up for the fair, noted that the timing is right, adding that the committee had taken time to plan it.

“This is to broaden the scope, the reach and the impact of the Aba business community.

“We expect that what will be done this year will send signals to what will continue to be under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti,” Inem said.

He disclosed that the venue for the fair would be the Aba Mega Mall, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, as the location is ideal for participants from the neighbouring states.

The chairman revealed that two consultants; Vivarmark Communication Limited and Global Flourish Exhibitions Limited had been selected to work with the committee.

He further explained that the decision to use the two consultants was based on time, expertise and cost effectiveness, as many countries had indicated interest in participating in the trade fair and appreciated the commitment of the governor on the fair.

Geoffrey Uzoagbara, president, ACCIMA, in his speech, thanked Governor Otti for the event, while expressing the hope that the aim of the trade fair would be achieved.

“Over the years we have been holding trade fairs but this year, we have made it international, in terms of what the state is looking at.

“This is to highlight what the state is now. We have not had it like this before in terms of relationship with the government,” he said.

Uzoagbara assured they would do everything to ensure the success of the programme.

Felix Ekarika and Marcus Ijioma representatives of the consulting firms, in their reactions, saluted the state government for repackaging the trade fair and said that the focus was to attract direct foreign investment.