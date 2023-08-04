AAU suspends July salaries of staff for failure to submit result files, others

The authorities of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma have suspended the July salaries of all staff of the institution for failure of non-compliance of some Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department to submit result files.

BusinessDay reports that the management also suspended all financial requests from the Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department for the alleged slow pace to upload the 2020/2021 sessional results to the University’s portal (Kofa).

A statement signed by Ambrose E. Odiase, the University’s Acting Registrar, said the management’s decision was informed by “the non-compliance of some Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department to submit result files as well as the slow pace of upload of 2020/2021 sessional results to the University’s portal (Kofa).

Odiase opined that the implication of the failure or slow pace of the submission of result files as well as the slow pace to upload the 2020/2021 sessional results to the University’s portal (Kofa) is that the current 2022/2023 academic session cannot be activated on the Kofa.

When contacted for further explanation on the subject matter, Otunba Mike Aladenika, the Head, Corporate Communication and Protocol of the university said the he management was disturbed with the backlog of results yet to be uploaded.

Aladenika noted that the development is affecting the general progression of students of the university.

The university’s head corporate communication and protocol who also spoke on the issue of processing transcript in the school added that the management was aware of the scandalous nature of processing transcript applications.

Read also: Governor Eno laments sea pirates’ threat in Akwa Ibom coastal waters

He said as a result, the school directed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Directorate to digitises all students’ academic records that are not captured on the Kofa.

“It may also interest you to know that a cartel of transcript racketeering has been smashed in the University with suspects currently before a disciplinary committee with a view to determining the level and depth of their operations within the institution.

“I can confidently tell you that it is no longer business as usual for recalcitrant elements in and outside the system, as we are more determined, than before, to wipe them out and return the University to the path of glory,” he said.

Aladenika added that the directives of the school’s management have the blessing of the Special Intervention Team (SIT).