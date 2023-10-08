9PSB pledges improved customer experience, quality financial services

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service, bank has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to offering top-notch customer service as part of its ongoing efforts to continually improve customer experience, satisfaction, and deliver quality financial services.

Customer Service Week is an annual celebration of the value of excellent customer service in a variety of businesses, and of the people who serve and support customers daily.

Read also: 9mobile, 9PSB gets industry recognition for innovative services

“At 9PSB, we are committed to giving our customers a remarkable experience as we recognise that they are the heart and soul of our business. This year’s theme, ‘Team Service’ resonates with our ethos and values,” Branka Mracajac, CEO, 9PSB, stated in commemorating the 2023 Customer Service Week.

According to her, 9PSB joined the rest of the world to observe the occasion and reflect on its significance. She stated that the annual event honours and celebrates the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers.

“We strongly believe that exceptional customer service is a collective effort that involves every member of our dedicated team, from the frontline staff to the leadership which is reflected in our ongoing efforts to create a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and excellence,” Mracajac stated.

She also disclosed that 9PSB has lined up various employee engagements and team-building initiatives to mark the week. “We are aware that providing excellent customer service is mostly dependent on our committed team. And that is why we continue to celebrate our people and our customers, both who are at the core of customer service.”

Read also: 9PSB leverages mentorship to deepen financial literacy

As part of the week-long celebration, the bank has expressed gratitude to its valued customers for their continued loyalty and trust. Personalised messages have been sent to customers to appreciate them.