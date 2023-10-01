9mobile, 9PSB gets industry recognition for innovative services

Nigeria’s telecommunications company, 9mobile, recently received a special recognition and supporter of advertising award at the 50th-anniversary ceremony of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in Abuja.

Organisers said that the award demonstrates 9mobile’s strong belief in the power of advertising to bring out the brand’s essence and build a truly Nigerian company.

“9mobile has remained committed in its support of the advertising practice in Nigeria, and we are most optimistic as an association that we can continue to count on the brand as a source of growth and inspiration,” Steve Babaeko, President, AAAN, during the recent 50th-anniversary ceremony of the body themed, ‘50 Years Young, Ready For More’.

Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, director, marketing communication at 9mobile, while receiving the award appreciated the organizers for the recognition and stated that it would challenge the company to do even better in championing the cause of creativity in the country.

“We commend AAAN for their achievements in the last 50 years to the development of creative practices in advertising and every other form of engagement between brands and consumers. The discussions at this event focused on what needs to be done moving forward, not just for Nigeria but for all of Africa, and we are confident that in another 50 years, we will be talking about it being accomplished,” Lawal-Mohammed stated.

Similarly, 9 Payment Services Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, has been honoured with the Global Brand Award for ‘The Most Innovative Payment Service Bank 2023’.

The Global Brand Awards celebrates achievements and innovations in a variety of industries by the Global Brands Magazine. The awards serve as a benchmark for sector leaders due to its key objective evaluation procedure that rates organisations according to their distinctive contributions, technological developments, and market effect.

Branka Mracajac, CEO, 9PSB, stated that the triumph of 9PSB in the category of Most Innovative Payment Service Bank 2023 highlights its unwavering commitment to challenging conventional banking practices.

“It is an incredible honour to receive the Global Brand Award for the Most Innovative Payment Service Bank 2023, which recognizes our team’s dedication and creativity in delivering on our mandate of bridging the financial inclusion gap in the country.

“At 9PSB, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the financial industry, and this recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers,” Mracajac stated.