9PSB donates 10,000 books to schools to marks 4th anniversary

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB)

As part of initiative seen at deepening financial literacy among Nigerian students, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has donated 10,000 branded exercise books to various schools across several regions of Nigeria to celebrate its 4th anniversary and CSR session at schools.

The schools include Crown Jewel College in Lagos, LEA Primary School in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Kano Capital School Kano and Shokwari Junior Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“This is our way of adding value to the society. We are confident that this educative session with the students, as well as the books donated to them, will immensely improve their knowledge of finance, their money management skills and their overall ability to prepare for their future at an early age,” Branka Mracajac, MD/CEO of 9PSB, stated during the recent donation ceremony at Crown Jewel College in Lagos

Read also: 9PSB to bridge financial inclusion gap through ‘Bank9ja’ mission – MD

She stated that the financial literacy session and donation of books is geared towards empowering students and invariably their parents by ensuring that they are well equipped with the necessary materials required to succeed in their educational pursuit.

She disclosed that the initiative further reflects the commitment of the bank to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria via promoting financial literacy and social development. “As we mark our 4th year anniversary, we are committed to playing a role in the CBN’s mission to promote financial literacy and education in schools across the country,” she stated.

Mracajac stated further that the donation is part of 9PSB’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, aimed at bridging the financial inclusion gap in underprivileged areas by providing financial literacy masterclasses to students as well as essential resources to aid their studies. “The 10,000 books were donated to motivate and support both students and parents of the selected schools.”

Share