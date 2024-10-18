9PSB to bridge financial inclusion gap through ‘Bank9ja’ mission – MD

Branka Mracajac, the chief executive officer and nanaging director of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), said the bank will collectively strive to bridge Nigeria’s financial inclusion gap through its ‘Bank9ja’ mission.

She said that 9PSB remains committed to delivering quality services that recognise home-made solutions to bridge Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive.

“Today, we honour our customers and recognise our exceptional partners whose contributions have been integral to our success. Your efforts are invaluable,” she said.

Speaking on the 2024 Customer Service Week, themed: ‘Above and Beyond’, Mracajac highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, which aligns with 9PSB’s mission to provide outstanding banking services.

“We are proud to join organisations around the world in expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and service location partners for their steadfast support and loyalty.”

Mracajac said further that 9PSB’s commitment to going ‘above and beyond’ is reflected in its innovative and tailored banking solutions.

“Our customer experience team is dedicated to ensuring that every interaction is positive and fulfilling.,” she said.

The week-long celebration, was aimed at recognising the essential role customers and partners play in driving business success.

