9mobile promotes healthy lifestyles, wellness among children

… Backs St. Saviour’s School Lagos Kids Mini Marathon

Determined to build a healthy future in Nigeria, 9mobile, a telecommunications company, said it will continue to inspire young minds to embrace wellness and healthy lifestyles through extracurricular activities like sports.

Speaking at the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon organised by St Saviour’s School Ikoyi and sponsored by 9mobile, Ufuoma Dogun, manager of events and sponsorship at 9mobile, said the fitness event was a testament to the company’s dedication to promoting healthy lifestyle choices that will benefit youths.

According to him, the company, which is known as a youth-friendly network, is committed to instilling the values of good health and wellness in children.

“By supporting the programme, 9mobile continues to drive its commitment to creating a brighter and healthier future for Nigeria. This initiative stands as a beacon for ongoing community engagement, inspiring young minds to embrace wellness as an integral part of their lives,” he said.

Oluyomi Oluwasanmi, director of School Sports, Lagos State, expressed joy for being part of an initiative that underscores the fusion of education and sport.

“We are happy and excited to be part of this initiative because at the Lagos State Sports Commission, we believe in the integration of education and sport. To the parents, thank you for instilling these values in your children. Exercise is mandatory and very important. So, let us make it a culture in our schools and at home. Lagos State Commission is ready to support always,” he said.

Themed ‘Active Kids Rock’, the event not only celebrated physical activity but also highlighted the spirit of achievement among the vibrant young participants.

In the end, every child emerged as a winner, receiving well-deserved medals, an array of exciting gift items, and cash prizes for the standout performers of the day.

For the 5 kilometres race, Olawepo Abdul Azeez claimed the top spot, while Isaac Sirigbe took the second place, and Emmanuel Ewereoke finished in third position.