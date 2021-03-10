9mobile calls for increased women inclusion on Int’l Women’s Day

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nigeria’s telecommunications provider, 9mobile, has reiterated the need to promote equal opportunities for women in society.

Abdulrahman Ado, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, highlighted the importance of celebrating women while pushing for the equality of the female gender across all spheres of life.

In a public statement, he said “International Women’s Day is significant and helps us celebrate women’s achievements in politics, sports, religion, business, and indeed, every area of endeavour.

Read Also: Experts highlight opportunities for women in a digital economy

Women in all spheres of life are excelling across the globe and achieving new heights than ever. As men and leaders, we must call out gender bias and inequality and help to create a more inclusive and balanced world.” he added.

Ado stated further that 9mobile works with a model that permits everyone to be successful with discrimination or bias, adding that the impact of women in societal and economic development is significant, from the stay-at-home mom to the business leader in corporate boardrooms.

“At 9mobile, we create an environment that ensures that every person thrives regardless of gender. We believe in the advantage that derives from harnessing all perspectives and leveraging the unique power of diversity in our decisionmaking process.” Ado added.

In line with the theme for the International Women’s day 2021, “Choose to Challenge,” Ado said it is necessary to challenge women and men, to take meaningful action to forge a gender-equal world, raise awareness against biases, question stereotypes and help develop an inclusive world.

“A challenging world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change,” he said.