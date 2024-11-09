9 places in the world where rain is scarce

Water scarcity shapes the environment and the lives of people in various regions. These areas experience minimal rainfall, and their inhabitants have adapted to live in extremely dry conditions.

This list highlights four places with very scarce rainfall and five places where it is nearly non-existent.

1. Arica, Chile

Arica, located on the northern coast of Chile, sits at the edge of the Atacama Desert. It experiences one of the lowest annual rainfall levels in the world, with an average of only 0.76 millimetres. In many years, there has been no measurable rainfall recorded.

Despite the challenging conditions, Arica experiences a natural mist known as “camanchaca,” which provides a minimal amount of moisture but does not result in significant rain. The mist supports a limited range of plants and animals. The local population has adapted by practising careful water management to maintain their way of life.

2. Atacama Desert, Chile

The Atacama Desert is known as one of the driest regions on Earth. Situated along Chile’s Pacific coast, certain areas within this desert have experienced no measurable rainfall for years. Some parts of the desert receive less than 1 millimetre of rain annually.

The landscape, often likened to that of Mars, has made the Atacama a testing ground for space exploration. Adaptations by plants and small animals include deep-root systems to access underground water and reliance on morning fog for hydration.

3. Aswan, Egypt

Aswan, located near the Nile River in Egypt, is part of the Nubian Desert. It records an average of less than 1 millimetre of rainfall annually, and some years see no rain at all. The surrounding area features extensive sand and a hot, dry climate.

Although it rarely rains, the Nile River sustains life in this region, enabling agriculture and supporting the population despite the minimal rainfall.

4. Ica, Peru

Ica is a city on Peru’s southern coast, close to the Atacama Desert. The region receives less than 2.5 millimetres of rainfall each year. The combination of the Humboldt Current, which brings cold ocean air that limits rainfall, and the Andes Mountains, which block moist air, contributes to its dry climate.

The landscape features dunes and rock formations. Agriculture depends on rivers and underground water sources, allowing residents to grow crops such as grapes and cotton.

5. Wadi Rum, Jordan

Wadi Rum, located in southern Jordan, is a desert region known for its stunning rock formations and dry climate. This area receives very little rainfall, with an average of around 15 millimetres per year. The region’s arid conditions are due to its location in a rain shadow, where surrounding mountains block moist air.

Despite the scarcity of rain, Wadi Rum is home to a small number of plant and animal species adapted to harsh desert conditions. The local Bedouin communities have adapted their lifestyles to thrive in this dry landscape.

6. McMurdo Dry Valleys, Antarctica

Antarctica may be associated with cold and ice, but the McMurdo Dry Valleys are among the driest places on Earth. These valleys receive almost no precipitation and have extremely low humidity. The landscape is dominated by rocks and ice with no liquid water. Scientists study the Dry Valleys to learn about life in extreme environments, which could provide insights into potential life on other planets.

7. Sahara Desert, Africa

The Sahara Desert is the world’s largest hot desert, spanning multiple countries in North Africa. Most areas receive minimal rainfall, with some regions seeing little to no rain annually. Despite the extreme dryness, various communities and wildlife have adapted to survive in this environment.

8. Arabian Desert, Middle East

The Arabian Desert covers much of the Arabian Peninsula, including parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE. Rainfall in this region is sparse, and the landscape features vast sand dunes and mountains. Despite the dry conditions, the region holds significant natural and economic resources.

9. Death Valley, USA

Death Valley in California is one of the hottest and driest places in North America. It holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth, at 56.7°C (134°F). Rain is rare, and when it occurs, it can cause flash floods that reshape the land. The valley’s dramatic scenery attracts visitors who come to see its salt flats and rock formations.

