85% arrested criminals wreaking havoc in Anambra are non-indigenes – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on Friday, said 85 percent of arrested hoodlums causing havoc in the state are non-indigenes

Soludo disclosed this while touring burnt Aguata Local Government Area secretariat, Ekwulobia. He said the armed criminals had been operating as kidnappers and rapists for close to two years from camps set up in Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji communities.

“The security personnel in the state clamped on them and in the process of fleeing, they set Aguata LGA headquarters ablaze,” he said.

The governor reiterated his stance on offering amnesty to those in the bush, so they can be rehabilitated and become useful to society.

Soludo, however, stressed that those who refused the offer would face the full wrath of the law because they can’t intimidate the people of the state. He further revealed that 85 percent of the criminals were from a particular state in the South-East while the remaining 15 percent come from other states. Items recovered in their camps were the register of kidnapped victims, weapons, charms, etc.

Soludo assured the people that peace and stability would return to Anambra and the South-East.

“Anybody in the bush is a criminal and would be treated as such. We will come after criminals because the people’s power must triumph. We must create a liveable and prosperous homeland where peace, security and progress must thrive,” he said.