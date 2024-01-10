8 die in landmine explosion on Borno road

A landmine explosion on a Borno road has tragically claimed eight lives. This incident occurred just two days after the route was used by Governor Babagana Zulum.

Two commercial vehicles, including an Isuzu van and a lorry, encountered the landmines approximately 115 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state’s capital, according to a report by Daily Trust. The explosion resulted in casualties and injuries among the passengers.

The occurrence gains additional significance considering Governor Babagana Zulum’s recent visit to Ngala. Just two days before this incident, Governor Zulum had traveled through the same route on a humanitarian mission

A security source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed the heart-wrenching details of the incident. “The vehicles left Ngala around 9:00 am. Tragically, about 15 kilometers into their journey, they encountered the landmines. We fear eight civilians, including two children, have perished. Several others are critically wounded,” the source stated.

The same source also confirmed the severe damage to the vehicles, describing them as “damaged beyond repairs.” This tragic incident underscores the ongoing safety challenges in the region.