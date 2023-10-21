Katsina governor: Allow civilians to own guns to fight bandits

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has called on the federal government to allow civilians to own guns to defend themselves against bandits.

Radda called at a media chat in Abuja on Friday, saying that bandits have free access to weapons such as AK-47s and RPGs and that ordinary people should also be allowed to own guns to protect themselves.

The governor also criticized the federal government for not doing enough to address the security challenges facing his state, saying that governors are called chief security officers but do not have the authority to command the military, police, or other security agencies.

Radda said his administration has established a community watch corps to deal with banditry in conjunction with the military, but it is not enough. He said the federal government needs to play a more critical role in the country’s security of lives and property.

The governor said some traditional rulers in the state are under investigation for their alleged involvement with bandits, and anyone found to be sponsoring or abetting bandits will be prosecuted, no matter how highly placed.

Radda’s call for civilian gun ownership is likely controversial, but it reflects the growing frustration among Nigerians with the government’s inability to address the country’s security challenges.