Euro 2024 qualifiers big match preview: Italy host Malta, Hungary battle Serbia

The qualifying race for Euro 2024 is entering an exciting phase with tricky fixtures from Group C and H to look forward to on Saturday.

Twenty-three teams will join hosts Germany in the 24-team UEFA EURO 2024 finals. The qualifying group stage will decide the first twenty teams, with the top two in each section advancing. The remaining three spots go to the winners of the play-offs.

Here, BusinessDay X-ray some of the big matches as Italy battles Malta, Ukraine welcomes North Macedonia, and Hungary face tough battle against Serbia.

Group C

Italy vs Malta

UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy will entertain Malta at the Stadio San Nicola in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

The Azzuri are unbeaten in their last three games in the qualifying campaign and recorded a 2-1 home win over Ukraine in their previous outing. Davide Frattesi bagged a first-half brace to help his team to their second win of the campaign.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are second in Group C standings with seven points from four matches and trail England by six points but have a game in hand and will look to reduce their deficit.

The Azzurri are unbeaten in their two games under Spalletti and will look to extend that run to three games and mount pressure on England.

After losing all of their five matches, Malta does not have its best tournament, sitting at the bottom of the Group C table, leaving them without points.

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia

Ukraine and North Macedonia renew hostilities at the Epet Arena on Saturday in the 2024 Euro qualifiers of Group C

Both teams are tied with seven points, and a win for any of the teams will see them move to second position and close the gap with England.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men head into the weekend on four consecutive victories over the Lynxes and will look to keep the winning streak.

With seven points from five matches, Ukraine are currently third in Group C, level on points with Italy and Saturday’s opponents.

North Macedonia got their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers back on track as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Malta last time out and will look to build on that momentum.

Group G

Hungary vs Serbia

Hungary will face Serbia at the Puskas Arena on Saturday resumes in Group G of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Both teams go into the match level on 10 points, but Hungary have a big advantage with one game less played than Serbia and will aim to consolidate the lead with a win at home

With 10 points from four games, Hungary are atop Group G, level on points with Serbia, albeit with a game in hand.

Serbia are unbeaten in five away games across competitions, winning thrice since a 3-2 loss to Switzerland in the December 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.