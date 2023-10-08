Fun places to visit in Kaduna under 2k

Kaduna is a state in northern Nigeria known for its rich history, culture, and natural beauty. While it’s known for its vibrant business environment, it also boasts numerous affordable and exciting fun places to explore. There are many exciting places to visit in Kaduna on a budget.

Here are fun places to visit in Kaduna.

National Commission for Museums and Monuments Kaduna



This museum houses an artifact collection that tells the tale of Kaduna’s history and culture. The entrance charge is N1,000, and there is a magnificent collection of art and historical exhibitions to explore.

Kagoro Hills



Kagoro Hills provides an exciting opportunity for hiking enthusiasts to discover the great outdoors, making it a fantastic choice for a day of adventure to hike or have a picnic, and it is easily accessible.

Emir of Zazzau Palace



The palace of the Emir of Zazzau is a popular tourist destination. The spectacular architecture and historical significance of the palace may be appreciated. The palace is open to the public for tours, but you must first put on a head scarf before entering.

Splash Park



On a hot day, this water park is a terrific place to cool off. Splash Park is a great place for families to visit and have fun. You can refresh yourself in the water slides, swimming pools, and enjoy the lush nature for a reasonable entrance fee of N1000. It’s an excellent choice for an affordable outing.

Matsirga Waterfalls



Matsirga Waterfalls would delight nature lovers. This waterfall is a favourite site for swimming and picnicking, and it is easily accessible and offers a tranquil break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

These are just a few fun and exciting places to visit in Kaduna for under N2,000. Kaduna boasts a wide range of economical and intriguing activities that can be visited. There is something for everyone, whether you are interested in history, nature, sports, or cultural activities.