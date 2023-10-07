McTominay’s stoppage-time double earn Manchester United all three points against Brentford

Super sub Scott McTominay’s stunning stoppage-time double secured Manchester United a remarkable last-gasp 2-1 comeback victory against Brentford.

The visitors took the lead through Mathias Jensen’s 26th-minute strike to put more pressure on Man U, who have so far lost four of their seven PL games this season and are desperately in need of a win to salvage manager Erik ten Hag’s stand among the Old Trafford faithful.

Premier League losses at home to Brighton and Crystal Palace led to intense scrutiny and pressure that had increased further after Tuesday’s chastening Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

This means Ten Hag’s men needed to go into the international break on a high but floundered mostly on Saturday afternoon, with another goalkeeping error from the Cameroonian international Onana resulting in Brentford’s goal.

United offered precious little in response as Brentford headed into second-half stoppage time on course for a famous first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

But McTominay, brought on as a final roll of the dice in the 87th minute, had other ideas.

The midfielder fired home a 93rd-minute equaliser and four minutes later headed home a scarcely believable winner to spark wild Old Trafford celebrations for a 2-1 home victory over Brentford.

At Turf Moor, Raheem Sterling sparked a Chelsea comeback in a 4-1 win over Burnley, who suffered their fifth consecutive home defeat to start the Premier League season.

Burnley stunned Chelsea 15 minutes in when 18-year-old Wilson Odobert became the Clarets’ youngest Premier League scorer.

But Sterling, again snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate for next week’s internationals, helped turn the game around either side of half-time as Chelsea maintained their long unbeaten record at Turf Moor, where they have only once dropped points in nine visits in the Premier League era.

Sterling’s cross deflected off Ameen Al Dakhil for a 42nd-minute equaliser before he won the penalty dispatched by Cole Palmer early in the second half.

Sterling then capped a satisfactory performance with Chelsea’s third in the 65th minute, hitting a confident strike into the bottom corner before substitute Nicolas Jackson added a fourth, with Sterling again involved in the build-up.

At Goodison Park, Sean Dyche’s Everton cruised through a 3-0 home win against Bournemouth, who provided little to no resistance.

The early goal scored in the encounter provided the needed confidence as the critical factor in the victory, something they had failed to manage in four previous matches.

Dyche had dropped midfielder Amadou Onana to move Garner inside so he could go with two wingers in Harrison and Dwight McNeil. Still, the Belgium international received a late reprieve when Idrissa Gana Gueye sustained a problem in the warm-up.

Illia Zabarnyi slipped, bringing the ball out of defence. Philip Billing could not recover possession, and Garner advanced to guide a low shot past Neto’s left hand for his second goal in three games.

The goal prompted Everton’s worst spell and Bournemouth’s best as Dominic Solanke drilled a shot into the side-netting from an acute angle as the momentum appeared to shift.