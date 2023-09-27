Election Tribunal: Kano state to petition judge over ‘red cap’ comments

The Kano State government has vowed to file a petition against one of the judges of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Benson Anya, for his comments about the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

The tribunal last week sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP as the state governor in a unanimous judgment read by the chairman of the three-member panel, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay.

In his consenting election tribunal judgment, Justice Anya had said that Governor Yusuf presided over a state where anarchy was being supported, and government agents were allowed to malign the judiciary.

He also referred to NNPP members as “red cap wearers”, “violent and terrorist cults”, “bandits” and “bitter losers” over a threat against the lives of the tribunal judges.

Reacting to the comments, the state Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, while briefing newsmen on Tuesday, said Justice Anya did not only insult people wearing red caps but “insulted late Malam Aminu Kano who was the champion of wearing a red cap in Kano, and patriotic citizens of Kano State.”

“We will make sure that he pays for what he has done. We will explore all options for the unnecessary abuse,” Dantiye said.

He added that the state government was interested in knowing whether the judge was “right to use personal sentiments and quash our victory and also seek justice on this. The Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and other appropriate channels are there. We will file a petition against him”.