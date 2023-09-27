Osimhen draws ‘battle lines’ with Napoli over TikTok video

Victor Osimhen’s agent has threatened legal action against Napoli after a video mocking the striker was posted on the club’s official TikTok account.

The incident comes amid growing tension between the player and the club, after Osimhen was caught on camera berating coach Rudi Garcia following a substitution in the closing minutes of the 0-0 Serie A draw against Bologna.

Napoli’s admin on TikTok trolling Victor Osimhen? Or what’s this nonsense for your own player? This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/QvPluTDbep — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, released a statement on Wednesday evening saying that the video had caused “very serious damage” to the player and that he was reserving the right to take legal action.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is unacceptable,” Calenda said in the statement. “A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Quanto accaduto oggi sul profilo ufficiale del Napoli sulla piattaforma TikTok non è accettabile. Un filmato che deride Victor è stato prima reso pubblico e poi, ma ormai tardivamente, cancellato. Un fatto grave che crea un danno serissimo al giocatore e si somma al trattamento… — Roberto Calenda (@RobertoCalenda) September 26, 2023

The video showed Osimhen appealing for the penalty, using a strange sped-up voice, before demanding to take it. It then showed him blasting the penalty off-target.

It is extremely rare for a player and his agent to take legal action against their club over a social media post. It is also worth noting that Osimhen has not signed a new contract with Napoli, and his current deal runs to June 2025.