NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike starting Oct 3

Nigeria’s two main labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have declared an indefinite strike starting October 3 to force the federal government to address excruciating suffering and hardship across the country, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The resolution came despite promises by the federal government to conclude wage awards, which was a significant demand by the labour leaders.

In a joint communiqué after both Labour centres held separate emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meetings, leaders of the two bodies urged Nigerians to brace up for a long strike and use between yesterday and the following Monday to stockpile foodstuff and other necessities.

The communiqué, jointly read by NLC and TUC Presidents Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively, at the Labour House, Abuja, directed state councils and affiliates of the two centres to mobilise members and allies for a total strike.

The unions said the indefinite strike is a result of the perceived insensitivity of the government to the plights of workers and other Nigerians, following the petrol subsidy removal and continuous demonstration of unwillingness and complete lack of initiative to address the fall-outs of the removal and other harsh economic policies.

The trade unions also accused the government of using the police to suppress their activities and sponsoring a campaign of calumny against trade union leaders on social media.

The unions have called on all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing from October 3 and on all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilising accordingly for action to organise street protests and rallies until the government responds positively to their demands.

The unions have also urged all patriotic Nigerians to join hands across the nation to assist this government in putting the people back at the centre of its policies and programmes.

The federal government has appealed to the unions to shelve the planned strike, but the unions have refused to back down. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the strike, but it is likely to significantly impact the economy and the lives of millions of Nigerians.