Fun places to visit in Ibadan under 2k

Ibadan, often called the City of Brown Roofs, is a vibrant and historically rich city in southwestern Nigeria. Known for its cultural legacy, gorgeous natural landscapes, and unique attractions, Ibadan is a central transportation hub, making it easy to get to other parts of Nigeria.

This city offers a wide range of fun places for under N2,000. The best part is that you can visit many fantastic places without breaking the bank.

Here are fun places to visit in Ibadan

Agodi Gardens



Agodi Gardens is located on Secretariat Road, Mokola Hill; it is a serene oasis with lush greenery, a swimming pool, picnic spots and engaging fun activities. It’s a perfect place to relax and unwind without spending a fortune with the entrance fee of N500.

Bowers Tower



Visit Bowers Tower in Oke-are for a taste of history, a famous tower with panoramic views of Ibadan. The N200 entrance fee lets you see the city’s beauty from above.

Mapo Hall



This historic building sits atop of Mapo Hill. It’s a terrific site to learn about the city’s history and view some of its most famous structures. You can explore the premises and learn about its significance for free.

University of Ibadan Zoological Garden



Nature lovers will enjoy a visit to the University of Ibadan Zoological Garden, where they can see a variety of animals and enjoy a peaceful stroll. It is located along Appleton Road and has an entrance fee of N500 to see these animals up close, and there are avenues to relax and have fun.

Irefin Palace



This palace was the official residence of the Olubadan of Ibadan, the city’s traditional ruler. It is a beautiful and historic building that is well worth a visit. Explore its architecture and history for free.

These fun places to visit in Ibadan are feasible and incredibly rewarding. From serene gardens and historic sites to cultural attractions and natural wonders, the city offers a wide range of experiences.