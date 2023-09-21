Gawuna credits divine will for Kano victory, unfazed by tribunal appeal

Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Kano State’s governorship election on March 18, is unafraid of the appeal challenging his victory at the tribunal. The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal recently ruled in favour of Gawuna, removing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and declaring the APC the winner.

The tribunal found 165,663 votes invalid due to unstamped and unsigned ballot papers, deducting them from Governor Yusuf’s total votes. Despite this, Gawuna remains confident.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Gawuna expressed gratitude for the court’s decision and attributed his victory to Allah’s will. When asked about the possibility of an appeal, he said those who believe in Allah’s will do not fear or view governance as a life-or-death matter.

They are not intimidated because they trust that whatever happens is for the best, as Allah never makes mistakes.

