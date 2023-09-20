Lagos supports indigene students with N375m bursary award

The Lagos State government has approved the N375 million bursary award for indigenous students studying in tertiary institutions nationwide.

Abdur-Rahman Lekki, executive secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB) made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting when he stressed the government’s commitment to advancing education in the state.

Lekki explained that the sum of N164,500 million is mapped out for 2021/2022 fresh scholarship for undergraduate, masters and PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD, and 2022/2023 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate and PhD recipients, as well as the 2022/2023 governor’s discretionary awards at N210,955 million for 2021/2022 fresh bursary for undergraduates and Law School (Batch B).

The 2021/2022 subsequent bursary for undergraduates and 2022/2023 subsequent bursary for undergraduates.

The executive secretary assured beneficiaries awaiting disbursement that the release of funds will begin promptly as soon as the necessary administrative processes are concluded.

Read also Lagos State achieves N400bn IGR in H1 2023

Lekki also pointed out that applications for the 2022/2023 new scholarship and bursary award have been completed, with academic and indigenship verification processes set to begin soon. He encouraged students to check their emails for updates regularly.

Besides, he said that the board is set to introduce special scholarship categories for the poor, vulnerable and persons living with disabilities.

He said this aligns with the intensified emphasis on social inclusion, gender equality and youth empowerment as identified in the Themes and agenda of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State..