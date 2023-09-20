Kano tribunal sacks Yusuf, declares Gawuna governor

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, was declared the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Nasir Gawuna, his APC rival, congratulated him, the party proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and, therefore, declared invalid.

The ruling is a major setback for Yusuf, who had just been sworn in as governor on May 29. It is also a significant victory for the APC, which has controlled Kano State for the past eight years.

The outcome of the case could have implications for the 2023 general election, as Kano is one of the most populous states in Nigeria.