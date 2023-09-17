  • Sunday, September 17, 2023
NNPC reshuffles senior management team, makes three change

Abubakar Ibrahim

September 17, 2023

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has made three changes to its senior management team, according to a release by the state-owned oil company.

According to the release signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Company, the following executive appointments were made with immediate effect:

1. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream

2. Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy

3. Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream

“This is in line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organisational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures,” the statement read.
