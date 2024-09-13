76 Nigerian youths benefit from Aptech, Middlesex study carrier in UK

Aptech, a renowned pioneer in education and IT training institute in partnership with Middlesex University, London has offered 76 Nigerian students 50 per cent scholarships worth N621 million for study in UK.

This was revealed at just concluded 16th edition of Aptech Career Quest in partnership with the Middlesex University London & Dubai.

Aptech Career Quest – the biggest career fest in Nigeria in association with Middlesex University, London, and Dubai featured a dynamic blend of Career Guidance, I.T. Industry Insights, Seminars, and Webinars by esteemed Industry Experts.

Kallol Mukherjee, executive vice president/ head of International Business, Aptech Limited, said, “The 16th edition of Aptech Career Quest was designed to provide a comprehensive platform for empowering students in Nigeria with essential knowledge and opportunities. We are thrilled with the event’s success and the impact it has had. Congratulations to all the students who participated and benefitted from our sessions and seminars.”

Oluchi Nwambara, representative from Middlesex University, London, said, “We are proud to partner with Aptech for this remarkable event. Education transforms lives, and our collaboration has given Nigerian students access to world-class education and international opportunities.

These sessions provided invaluable insights into the latest trends, emerging technologies, and career prospects in the field of Information Technology.

This edition was a two-fold engagement, with on-ground seminars conducted across major cities in Nigeria including Abeokuta, Lagos, Abuja, and Calabar from August 6th to 15th. Industry experts from Middlesex University, London, Dubai, and Aptech interacted directly with participants, offering personalized guidance and sharing their wealth of knowledge.

Aptech has a strong presence in Nigeria with centers in all major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Uyo, Awka, Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Kano, Kaduna, Ibadan, Awka, Asaba, Abeokuta, Ota, Benin City, Osogbo and Onitsha.

Middlesex University, London, a prestigious institution with a century-old legacy of excellence in education, played a crucial role in the event, offering students the opportunity to pursue international degrees with the Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) and Aptech Certified Network Specialist (ACNS) programs. These programs enable students to study abroad during the final year of their BSc. (Hons) Degree at Middlesex University, London’s campuses, saving significantly on expenses and facilitating an international degree through a Credit Transfer Facility.

