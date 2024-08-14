Aptech offers 50% scholarship to Nigerian students seeking UK education

Aptech Learning, an education institute that provides IT training, said it will offer Nigerian students seeking admission into the United Kingdom universities a 50 percent scholarship under its roadmap to an affordable international degree initiative.

This was disclosed during the recent 16th edition of Aptech Career Quest held in association with Middlesex University London & Middlesex University Dubai. According to Aptech, four Nigerian students will enjoy a N16 million worth of scholarship amounting to N76 million in total scholarship grant into Middlesex University London and its Dubai campus.

Seetam Thakuri, assistant vice president international business, Aptech, said that career quest provides a complete knowhow about the UK and Dubai degree, and its benefits to Nigerian students.

According to him, over 5000 of students participate in the fair every year, which provided a first-hand insight into the Aptech-Middlesex University route into UK university education. “We have collaborated with the best universities in the world for the benefit of our students. Aptech enables students to get an international degree via Credit Transfer Facility (CTF).

Speaking on the objective of association with Middlesex University, Thakuri said that Aptech considers the growth of its students as the primary goal, geared towards empowering students with UK degree qualification, with just one year study in London, UK. “The idea is to offer the students an international degree which gives them a competitive advantage.”

Yetunde Popoola, business development manager, West Africa, Middlesex University, London, said that the partnership helps students to transfer their credits from Aptech with a top up program at Middlesex.

“So, when they’re done with their diploma, they can come up to Middlesex to get their BSc degree. This then means they do their top up so they can get their BSc degree from either our London campus or Dubai campus. It’s a good one for Nigeria because we have a lot of bright minds that are doing this program,” Popoola said.

Rakesh Ram, partnership and outreach manager, Middlesex University, Dubai, said that the partnership helps the university to nurture and enhance the skill sets of Nigerian students through an internationally recognised degree.