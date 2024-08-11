7Up gives MBA scholarship to Boluwatife Akinola to study at Harvard

Seven Up Bottling Company (SBC), Nigeria’s beverage brand has unveiled Boluwatife Akinola as a recipient of the 7Up Harvard Business School (HBS) scholarship award in line with its effort to build the next generation of leaders.

The fully-funded MBA scholarship at the prestigious Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States, is awarded each year by Seven-Up Bottling Company to a Nigerian resident in Nigeria who must have been admitted to Harvard for an MBA programme but is unable to fund it.

Akinola was selected after undergoing a rigorous competitive process and having passed all the set of criteria put by the management of Seven-Up Bottling Company.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new recipient in Lagos, Ziad Maalouf, managing director of SBC, said the initiative was designed to nurture a pool of globally educated Nigerians who will contribute significantly to the nation’s development.

Maalouf said that by empowering young minds like Akinola, the company is laying the foundation for a brighter future for all Nigerians.

He urged the recipient to spread her wings, learn and develop, and stressed the importance of her returning home after her studies to make a difference in Nigeria as SBC will support her in making a difference.

Nkemdirim Agboti, head of legal and corporate affairs at SBC lauded Faysal El-Khalil, chairman of SBC for birthing the 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship initiative while also appreciating the efforts of the managing director, Ziad Maalouf for sustaining and building on the initiative.

Norden Thurston, chief marketing officer at SBC, said the initiative is one of SBC’s proofs to continually inspire and empower young Nigerians by investing in the education of future leaders of the country.

“We are not only equipping young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge needed to make a substantial impact on our society but also inspiring them in driving innovation and change in diverse sectors for a better society,” he said.

The 7Up Harvard Business School scholarship established in 2010 to commemorate SBCs 50th anniversary has successfully awarded 14 receipts and has now grown to become a testament to SBC’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to giving back to the society where it has been operating since October 1, 1960.

Since its inception, the scholarship has recognised and supported the following outstanding individuals who have gone on to achieve remarkable successes: Misan Rewane, the maiden recipient of the scholarship in 2010 is fully involved in upscaling the employability skills of fresh graduates across West Africa through her organisation – West African Vocational Education (WAVE).

Other past recipients who are doing amazing things and adding value to the society are Olujimi Williams (2012), Mayowa Kuyoro (2013), Oluwasola Olaniyan (2014), Bankole Makanjuola (2015), Chidozie Ibekwe (2016), Ahmed Alimi (2017), Olunma Izejiobi (2018), Uzoma Anyanwa (2019), Abdul-Rahman Buhari (2020), Desayo Ajisegiri (2021), Dafi Rogers-Halliday (2022) and Oreoluwa Agunbiade (2023).

“I am deeply honoured to receive the 7Up Harvard Business School scholarship. This opportunity is a dream come true, and I will commit to using my education to make a significant impact in Nigeria by returning to contribute my quota in reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria,” said Boluwatife Akinola, the 2024 recipient.

He lauded the company for believing in her potential and providing her with the platform to contribute to the betterment of society.

As a business, Seven-Up Bottling Company continues to guarantee a greener future for our beloved Naija by inspiring and enabling young Nigerians through various similar initiatives such as SME Scale Up, Pepsi Football Academy and Pepsi Music Academy amongst others.