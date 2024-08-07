MTN-MUSON scholarship to shape future of musical talent

MTN Foundation, in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), has announced applications for the MTN MUSON School of Music Scholarship.

Now in its 18th year, the scholarship supports and nurtures the next generation of Nigerian musicians.

A statement by Lakinbofa Goodluck, MTN’s public relations manager, said the programme offers a fully funded two-year diploma course in music, providing a unique opportunity for talented individuals to receive world-class training and mentorship from MUSON’s esteemed faculty.

The MTN MUSON Scholars Programme prioritises both vocal and instrumental music, ensuring that students receive specialised training tailored towards their chosen field. Vocal majors will benefit from intensive training, developing their techniques, range, and expressiveness.

Instrumental majors will receive personalised instruction in a variety of classical music instruments such as the piano, violin, cello, flute, and more, achieving proficiency and mastery in their selected instrument.

In expressing her enthusiasm, Odunayo Sanya, executive director of MTN Foundation said, “At MTN Foundation, we are committed to empowering young Nigerians and fostering the growth of our rich cultural heritage. The MTN MUSON School of Music Scholarship is one way we continually nurture talent, providing opportunities for aspiring musicians to take the global stage.”

Successful applicants will benefit from an annual scholarship covering tuition, books, and transportation expenses for the duration of their studies, which will cover both theoretical and practical aspects, access to MUSON’s state-of-the-art facilities and resources and performance opportunities in the school’s concerts and events.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official MTN Foundation website at muson.org/diploma-school. The application deadline is on August 18, 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for auditions and interviews at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, MTN said.

MTN Nigeria said it is committed to supporting initiatives that empower young Nigerians and enrich the cultural landscape of the country.

It noted that through the MTN MUSON School of Music Scholarship, it will continue to invest in arts and culture, recognising the vital role that these play in fostering creativity, unity, and national pride.

“This partnership with MUSON reflects MTN’s dedication to providing platforms for young talents to develop their skills and achieve their dreams, ensuring that Nigeria’s rich musical heritage is preserved and celebrated on both national and international stages.”