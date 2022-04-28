$75,000 disappears at APC headquarters

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja was on Wednesday thrown into confusion as $75,000, about N43,000,000 in Nigerian currency, allegedly disappears.

The incident led to the sudden dismantling of the canopies set up for the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants seeking APC ticket for the various positions in the 2023 general election.

The APC National Secretariat was a beehive of activities as aspirants and their supporters thronged the building to obtain their forms before the said amount got missing in the process.

While the officials handling the exercise went into the building to continue the exercise without stating any reason, sources said it was due to the stolen money.

They however said it was not the money generated from the sales of forms that was lost as aspirants already deposited the forms fee in the designated account numbers and only are to only present deposit slips to collect their forms.

A source said: “The missing money is

$75,000. There was a struggle at the gate when aspirants and supporters were coming in and when envelope containing the money fell it went missing in a twinkle of an eye and the thief vanished even before security operatives were alerted.

BusinessDay gathered that with this incidence, the party hierrachy is contemplating to continue with the exercise at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.