Zamfara sacks 2 emirs over banditry

Authorities in Zamfara sacked two Emirs – the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar – on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in banditry.

The government also removed Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, District Head of Birnin Tsaba, in Zurmi Local Government Area from office, for a similar offence.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, commissioner for information, announced their removal at a news conference after the State Executive Council meeting.

“Council approved a committee’s recommendation for the dethronement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the first-class Emir of Zurmi, in Zurmi Local Government Area.

“Council also adopted the committee’s report and approved the removal of Alhaji Husseini Umar, a second-class Emir of Dansadau, in Maru Local Government Area.

“It also approved the removal of Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, District Head of Birnin Tsaba, in Zurmi Local Government Area,’’ the commissioner said.

He added that government’s decision followed the indictment of the traditional rulers and the community leader by two committees set up to investigate them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara suspended the three culprits from office in June 2021.

It set up the two committees to investigate them following their alleged involvement in banditry and land racketeering in their respective domains.

Government also placed the traditional rulers under house arrest for the period the investigation lasted.

The committees headed by a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police and Commissioner for Security, Alhaji Mamman Tsafe, submitted their findings to the state government earlier.

The state government, after receiving the report set up a White Paper committee to review the recommendations.

The Council upheld the outcome of the White paper and dethroned the two emirs and the district head.

Government also gazetted the committee’s recommendations.

NAN reports that the acting governor of the state, Alhaji Hassan Nasiha, presided over Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.