No fewer than 657 workers across the LAPO ecosystem have been honoured with long service and meritorious awards by the management of the organization.

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, the Board Chairman of LAPO, stated this recently at the 2025 Annual Staff Long Service and Meritorious Award Ceremony held in Benin City.

Ehigiamusoe said the selected staff had put up between 10 and 25 years in the organisation.

He also said that 47 additional staff members were presented with performance-driven Best Staff Awards.

He said the performance-driven best staff awards came with automatic promotion in recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence.

The Board Chairman of LAPO said the 657 staff were also rewarded with the sum of N215.9 million.

Ehigiamusoe added that the award and honoured were as a result of their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the organization, which have been instrumental in the organisation’s collective success.

He said, “Today, we gather to recognise and celebrate the dedication, resilience, and exceptional contributions of our esteemed colleagues.

“This year, a total of 657 staff who have completed 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of continuous service across the LAPO ecosystem shall be honoured.

“Their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the organization have been instrumental in our collective success.

“Additionally, 47 staff members will be presented with performance-driven Best Staff Awards, which come with automatic promotion in recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence.

“At LAPO, we firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset. Our success over the years has been built on the strong foundation of dedicated and value-driven employees who have embodied the core principles of Integrity, Innovation, Excellence, Customer-Centricity, and Social Impact.”

