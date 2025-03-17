Some of the women honoured with the 2025 LAPO ‘Outstanding Women Leadership Award’ (LOWLA), in Benin City.

As part of its International Women’s Day celebration, the management of Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) has honoured four Nigerian women for distinguishing themselves in their various fields of endeavor and outstanding contributions to the socio-economic development and well-being of the country.

The women, including Lilian Salami, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of University of Benin (UNIBEN), were honoured during the organisation’s 13th edition of the LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award (LOWLA), 2025 in Benin City.

Other awardees are Saidatu Bello, Isoken Uyi and Adora Ubochi.

They were honoured with the LAPO Lifetime Achievement, Professional, Farming and Business awards respectively.

Besides, presentation of a plaque, the organisation also splashed a cash award of N500,000 each, totally N2 million on the women.

Speaking at the occasion, Osarenren Emokpae, chairman, Board of Directors, LAPO, said the annual event held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, underscores the management’s unwavering commitment at LAPO to advancing gender equity and recognising the remarkable contributions of women to societal progress.

Emokpae said since the inception of LOWLA in 2023, it has become a beacon of inspiration, celebrating Nigerian women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in Business, Farming, and Professional Careers.

He said this year’s International Women’s Day celebration with the theme, “Breaking Barriers: Accelerating Equity,” resonates deeply with the global call for gender inclusiveness and fairness.

“Today, as we mark another milestone, we celebrate not just the distinguished awardees but also the collective strides women have made in breaking barriers and accelerating equity in our society.

“Despite historical challenges and entrenched cultural norms, Nigerian women have continued to rise, proving their competence, resilience, and invaluable contributions to national development.

“Today’s event is a reminder that progress is not automatic. It requires collective action, policy reform, and continuous advocacy to dismantle the barriers that still hinder women from fully realizing their potential.

“We must work towards a society where women’s leadership is not the exception but the norm, where women’s achievements are celebrated, and where their contributions are recognised as integral to national prosperity,” he said.

Read also: World Cancer Day: LAPO calls for concerted efforts to fight deadly disease

On her part, Faith Negbe Osazuwa-Ojo, President/COO of LAPO, said LOWLA, inaugurated in 2013, sought to bridge the recognition gap by celebrating the resilience, innovation, and leadership of women in Business, Farming, and Professional careers.

Osazuwa-Ojo, said since inception, a total of 42 outstanding women whose contributions have left a lasting social impact in the country have been celebrated and honoured.

She opined that this year’s theme highlighted the urgent need to foster a world where gender equality is not just an ideal but a lived reality.

“This annual event, held in celebration of International Women’s Day, serves as a platform to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have defied limitations, shattered barriers, and made significant contributions to societal progress.

“Equity extends beyond equal opportunities; it requires us to ensure that women receive the necessary resources, support, and recognition to reach their full potential, regardless of societal constraints.

“LAPO has long championed the cause of gender inclusivity and women’s rights.

“As a pro-poor, women-focused organisation, we have consistently advocated for policies and programmes that eliminate gender-based discrimination, promote socio-economic empowerment and protect the rights of women.

“Our commitment is evident through initiatives in policy advocacy, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.

“At LAPO, we believe that women’s empowerment is essential to sustainable development. Through microcredit support, health interventions, legal aid for victims of gender-based violence, and media advocacy, we have created an enabling environment for women to thrive.

“Our efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly ending poverty, ensuring healthy lives, achieving gender equality, expanding access to clean water and sanitation,” she added.

While noting that women in Nigeria have historically played pivotal roles in governance, business, science, and social development, she opined that their contributions have often been overlooked.

She urged governments, corporate organizations, civil society, individuals to work together to challenge systemic biases, and advocate for inclusive policies, and create a society where women can fully realise their potential.

The President/COO of LAPO, who posited that LAPO remains unwavering in its mission to advance prosperity, social justice, and equity, however, urged all stakeholders to join the organisation in ensuring that Nigerian women continue to rise, lead, and contribute to national development.

Share