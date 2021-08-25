655 new COVID-19 infections confirmed as Lagos rolls out Moderna vaccine today

From 565 cases seen on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 655 additional infections on Tuesday with 44 percent of that total from Lagos State alone.

The epicentre of the pandemic will however begin the rollout of the Moderna vaccine today for citizens who have not received any of the earlier COVID vaccine from Wednesday 25th August 2021.

These vaccines can be accessed at 183 designated vaccination sites across the state, the Lagos State government announced in a circular.

Those eligible include people aged 18 years and older; healthcare workers who are at a high risk of exposure; senior citizens with or without underlying health conditions such as Diabetes, Hypertension; and individuals who recovered from COVID-19.

Registration must first be done on the e-Registration portal of the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA): https://nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng/.

Read also: NAFDAC approves Sputnik V, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria

A vaccination identity will be generated, and a confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successful registration for the vaccination.

“Successful enrollees should then proceed to any of the 183 vaccination sites picked at the point of registration with the vaccination ID, confirmation text along with a

means of ID to get the first dose of the MODERNA vaccine,” the circular stated.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered in two sections. The first Section holds between 9 am and 12 pm while the second section holds from 12 pm to 3pm

Enrolees will be issued a COVID-19 vaccination card which has a barcode as confirmation immediately after receiving the vaccine and scheduled for a second dose for complete protection.

Lagos led the new cases with 288 new cases followed by 188 in Rivers.