NAFDAC approves Sputnik V, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Sputnik V, Modena and Korean-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use in Nigeria.

Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, NAFDAC, said this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Agency had approved the Oxford/ AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNtech and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccines.

She noted that the though the Sputnik V has not received the Emergency Use Listing Approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the agency has carried out full evaluation of the vaccine and found that its benefits far outweighs the risks, hence its approval.

The DG said the agency is approving the AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Korea because India has stopped shipping vaccines due to the pandemic situation in the country.

This approval she notes would allow Nigeria receive the vaccines from COVAX.

