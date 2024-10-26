6 Canadian companies hiring temporary foreign workers without LMIA license

MyJobMag provides information on the latest job opportunities

There are six Canadian technology companies actively hiring for LMIA-exempt positions for temporary foreign nationals.

In Canada, a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is a document that employers may need to secure before recruiting a foreign worker. A positive LMIA demonstrates that the role requires a foreign worker and verifies that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident is available to fulfill the position.

On the other hand, an LMIA-exempt work permit refers to a situation in which it is not necessary for a Canadian employer to obtain an LMIA in order to hire a temporary foreign worker.

Here are these companies eligible and the job opportunities they offer currently:

You can find more details the company’s website, the kinds of roles they are looking for, and benefits, below:

Ada Support Inc.

Toronto-based Ada was launched in 2016 with the aim of transforming customer service from an agent-driven model to an AI-driven one. The company provides businesses and their customers worldwide with AI-powered customer service across various channels and languages.

Although Ada operates as a remote company, it requires some candidates to be based in specific provinces.

Additional company perks includes the opportunity to work abroad, stock options, unlimited vacation, and a home office budget.

Currently, the company has over 15 vacant positions across product development, revenue, operations, finance, and customer experience.

The vacant positions are:

HR Generalist (Toronto)

Staff software engineer, solutions (remote – Canada)

DevOps Engineer (remote – Canada)

Senior technical writer (remote – Canada)

Manager, sales development (Toronto)

Read also: Canada cuts PR admittance to 395,000 in 2025 from 485,000 in 2024

AlayaCare

Montreal-based AlayaCare was established in 2014 with the goal of addressing healthcare challenges, particularly in the home care sector, through the use of AI and technology. The company’s cloud-based software enables clients to streamline various tasks, including employee management, scheduling, billing, and more.

AlayaCare currently employs over 550 staff across Canada, Australia, Brazil, and the United States. In Canada, the company has several vacancies available in either Toronto or Montreal, with some positions requiring bilingual proficiency in French and English.

Some sample vacant positions are:

Bilingual Senior Technical Services Specialist (Montreal, Quebec)

Implementation Specialist (Toronto)

Senior DevOps Analyst (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)

Senior Developer, scheduling (Montreal, Quebec)

Engineering manager – SRE (Montreal, Quebec)

CellCarta

CellCarta is another Montreal-based company that employs research and technology to differentiate between tissues and cells, identifying biomarkers to facilitate more targeted therapies and diagnoses. This approach enhances the customization of disease detection and prevention strategies while promoting more effective treatments.

The company also operates in China, Australia, the United States, and Belgium. Currently, there is a limited number of vacancies available in Canada, primarily based in Montreal.

Some sample vacant positions:

Global technology architecture manager (Montreal)

Global revenue accounting manager (remote)

Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is a British Columbia-based company established in 2014, with the aim of making affordable ultrasound tools accessible to all medical professionals.

In 2024, the company received certification from Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, based on feedback from its employees.

Employee benefits include a hybrid work environment, an employee recognition programme, opportunities for professional development, and team events.

Currently, Clarius has just one job opening in Canada:

Manufacturing technician (Vancouver)

Clio

Clio assists lawyers in managing various tasks, including client intake, contact management, timekeeping, billing, and payments, through its cloud-based legal technology. In addition to its headquarters in British Columbia, Clio has offices in Toronto, Calgary, and Dublin. It also offers remote positions and a hybrid work model, depending on the role.

Employee benefits include RRSP matching, flexible paid time off (with a minimum of four weeks and opportunities for personalisation based on individual needs), parental leave benefits, and various health, dental, and vision plans.

Current vacancies:

Account Executive, Customer Sales (Vancouver, Calgary)

Account Executive, Mid-Market (Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver)

Business Development Representative (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto)

Customer Onboarding Specialist (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto)

Data Scientist (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto – with remote option available)

Director, Product Research (Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver – with remote option available)

Lightspeed Commerce

Founded in Montreal in 2005, Lightspeed provides companies with a comprehensive commerce platform that helps simplify and scale their operations. The company currently has numerous vacancies in Canada, primarily located in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, with a few remote opportunities available as well.

Current vacant positions:

Team Lead, Software Development (Montreal)

Staff Software Developer (Ottawa)

Software Development Manager (Toronto)

Senior Strategic Pricing Specialist (Montreal)

Senior Site Reliability Engineer (Ottawa)

Senior Product Manager, Payment Processing (Montreal)

Share