5,348 farmers benefit from $90m Kano agropastoral project

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State

…as Islamic Bank invests $267m in Nigeria

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the executive governor of Kano State, has said that a total of 5,348 farmers can now boast of 100% yield increase in target crops under the crop value chain of the Kano State Agropastoral Development Project (KSADP).

The project is funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLC), Kano State Government and implemented by Sassakawa Africa Association, Nigeria.

Represented by Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo the deputy governor, Yusuf said, “Worth $90m, the KSADP aims to transform small holder farming into commercially viable businesses by developing commodity value chains in order to reduce rural poverty, food insecurity and unemployment.

Read also: Farmers, traders lament food hike, seek FG intervention

“Under this project, 3,962 jobs were created,1,465 contract sprayers and 1,826 agro dealers linked to communities were engaged, 854 extension agents were trained, 220 motorcycles distributed and 385 tablets distributed to extension agents to aid data collection among others.”

This is even as Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), is implementing the $21.31million subgrant to provide technical support to the government extension efforts.

Earlier, Amit Roy, SAA chair, believes that Africa’s farmers hold the key to the continent’s future, but is convinced that others in the agricultural value chain are as important to make agriculture remunerative and aspirational for youths.

“The KSADP is a shining example of how partnerships between governments, international organizations, and technical experts can lead to sustainable change. SAA remains committed to playing a key role in these partnerships, fostering innovation and resilience in agriculture using new technologies”, Roy said.

He added that the KSADP, a collaboration between the Islamic Development Bank, Lives and Livelihoods Fund, and the Kano State Government, is a five-year project focused on developing resilient agro-pastoral systems that has already achieved significant milestones, and SAA is proud to be a technical partner in implementing its crop value chain component, contributing to the enhancement of agricultural productivity.

The SAA boss stated that “The project addresses issues related to low agricultural productivity and the challenges posed by poor soils and climate change. But beyond the specifics of this project, SAA has embodied the spirit of perseverance—the belief that no challenge is too great if met with determination and collaboration.

“About 32 years back the Sasakawa Africa Association launched its program in Nigeria at the invitation of then President Olusegun Obasanjo who was scheduled to be at this meeting but had to attend an urgent business outside Nigeria.”

“Sasakawa Africa Association’s journey has been one of growth and transformation. It underscores the importance of working alongside farmers, learning from them, and adapting our approaches to meet their evolving needs.”

Also speaking, Godwin Atser, country director, of Sasakawa Africa Association, said the KSADP was conceived to address the dwindling fortunes of agriculture. “The project has made significant strides in enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of cereals and vegetables under the crops value chains component in Kano State, thereby, positively impacting the agricultural sector and the livelihoods of farmers in the State.

Read also: NEMA donates 16,169 litres liquid fertilizer to Benue farmers

“For instance, the KSADP project: Recorded spectacular yield increases (over 100% increase) on all targeted commodities (rice, maize, sorghum and millet), yield increases and value-adding activities have resulted in increased 1ncomes (ranging from $100 to $800/hectare depending on crop value chain chosen) of participating farmers, about 854 Frontline extension personnel have received training on various aspects of the Value Chain and were equipped with 220 motorcycles and 380 tablets for data collection, and provided with monthly stipends.

“The Project had established and supported 5,348 clusters with capacity building and inputs for grains/vegetables production enhancement, and 1,237 clusters to strengthen seed system, Established 54 agro-processing centres, 3 parabolic vegetable solar drying centres, and 23 onion solar drying facilities; trained and empowered the benefitting communities with starter-packs”, he said.

He added that the primary objectives of the workshop were to showcase the achievements and impact of the KSADP’s value chain interventions, support other state governments and countries to access IsDB funding, share lessons learned and best practices with stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria, Exchange knowledge and foster collaboration among participants and Explore potential partnerships and funding opportunities for future projects among others.

Meanwhile, Nizar Zaied, head of agriculture, water resources and rural development of the Global Practice, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has said that the bank had invested a total sum of $267m in Nigeria since 1975.

He also said Nigeria has 7.33% of total subscribed capital, making it one of the major shareholders of the Bank in his remarks at the high-level workshop on agricultural transformation and what works: Reflections from the crop value chain of the Kano State Agropastoral Development Project, which began on Monday, October 7-8, 2024 in Kano, state Nigeria.

Recalling that Nigeria became a member of IsDB in November 1999, Zaied submitted that the IsDB Group had approved an approximate of US$2.1 billion in financing for Nigeria.

“This includes US$1.1 billion in project financing by IsDB. One of the most recent approvals was in March 2024, for the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project for US$ 94 million.

“As a matter of fact, since its start of operations in 1975, the Bank has invested a total of US$ 8.7 billion for the agriculture sector in its member countries, including US$ 267 million in Nigeria”, he said.

Zaied, who posited that the subject of the workshop was extremely important not only for Kano State and Nigeria but also for the whole African continent, queried how to get the situation corrected.

Read also: Women farmers seek increased govt’s funding in agric sector

“The current situation is quite sobering, I should say: our continent spent US$ 43 billion on food imports in 2019, which is expected to grow to US$ 110 billion in 2025. The continent’s agriculture remains generally inefficient, with average yields from cereals being half those of India and a fifth of those of the US, for example.

“This is coming while Africa has 60 per cent of the world’s available arable land and a growing young population to work it. He said to bring a change, Africa must adopt improved varieties of seeds and smart use of fertilizers”, he said.

Share